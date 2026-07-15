/Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding: Why Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao didn't attend the ceremony

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding continues to garner attention on social media. Amid the ongoing "love jihad" and fatwa controversy, fans also noticed that the actor's former wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, did not attend his wedding, held on July 5. Now, Aamir's close friend and Lagaan co-star Amin Hajee has revealed the reason for their absence, shutting down rumours of tension.

Why did Aamir's former wives not attend his wedding

During an interview with Reddif, Amin revealed that Kiran was not in India at the time of the wedding. "Kiran was in the UK at the time; Azad flew back for the wedding."

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Speaking about Reena's absence, Amin stated that staying away from the ceremony should not be interpreted as a conflict. "I think some absences are natural. Sometimes giving people their space is also a gesture of love and respect. You don’t want to make someone uncomfortable on such an important occasion," he added.

He also dismissed any speculation of tension between Aamir and his former spouses, saying, "But they continue to share a healthy relationship. Through the Paani Foundation, Aamir, Satya (Satyajeet Bhatkal), Kiran and Reena still work together professionally."

Aamir showed support to Reena

Amin also shared an incident from the past. He said, "When Reena’s father passed away, Aamir asked Kareem and me if we could help. Reena was travelling at the time, and Aamir stayed until the final rites."

Also Read: Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony at his Mumbai residence

Speaking about Aamir's first wife, he said, "Reena was like a rock. She stepped in to produce Lagaan because she knew Aamir needed her support. Whenever there were disagreements over budgets or production, Aamir never dismissed her views. He would patiently explain why certain decisions had to be made for the sake of the film. There was a great deal of mutual respect between them. When Aamir told us that he and Reena were separating, I was heartbroken."

He also praised Kiran and called her empathetic and intelligent.

Amin on Gauri

He also spoke about Gauri and shared, "Gauri is special in her own way. We’ve spent time together in Panchgani, where she enjoys long walks, nature, and a simple lifestyle. She’s an accomplished entrepreneur and has worked in the fashion and beauty business. But she does not talk about her achievements. What stands out about Gauri is her emotional intelligence. She listens before she speaks. She prefers to understand every side of a situation before forming an opinion."