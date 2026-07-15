/Aamir Khan reacts to 'love jihad' allegations: 'Gauri is not even Hindu'

Following widespread online debate around Aamir Khan's third marriage to longtime partner Gauri Spratt, the actor has broken his silence, asserting that "love jihad" claims against him are not true and his relationships did not involve any religious conversion.

Aamir and Gauri exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at the actor's Mumbai residence on July 5. The marriage was attended by close friends, family, and film industry colleagues.

Aamir Khan responds to love jihad claims

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Reacting to the allegations during an interview with Rediff, he said, "The truth is that ours is a very inclusive family. Both my sisters are married to Hindus; my daughter is also married to a Hindu. My cousin Mansoor is married to a Christian."

Also Read: Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony at his Mumbai residence

The actor also clarified that none of the women he married converted to Islam. "Neither Gauri, Kiran nor Reena converted their religion, as we had civil marriages. Gauri is not even Hindu, she is Christian, and not even a practising Christian at that. Life is getting more comical as time passes."

Maharashtra minister criticises Aamir's wedding

The controversy intensified after Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane criticised the Aamir's third wedding, and called it "love jihad." Later, Shahi Chief Mufti Maulana Chaudhary Ibrahim Husain of the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta in Uttar Pradesh issued a fatwa against the actor's marriage, claiming that the marriage was not in accordance with Islamic law.

Aamir Khan's wedding

He first revealed his relationship with Gauri to the public during his 60th birthday and said that although they had known each other for around 25 years, they reconnected only a few years earlier.