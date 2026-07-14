/Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt marriage: Cleric issues Fatwa, says it violates Sharia

Following his wedding to Gauri Spratt, Aamir Khan has found himself at the centre of attention after Maulana Ibrahim Hussain, the Shahi Chief Mufti of the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta, issued a fatwa against the actor. The cleric stated that the marriage was not in accordance with Islamic law.

The longtime couple exchanged vows on July 5 in an intimate ceremony, and reportedly solemnised their marriage under the Special Marriage Act at Aamir's Mumbai residence.

Cleric cites Sharia

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According to ABP News, Maulana Ibrahim Hussain said the fatwa was issued after people approached him seeking clarity on whether such a marriage was permissible under Sharia. “Actor Aamir Khan has married for the third time. There is opposition to it as well.”

"Some Muslim brothers are also protesting against it. Just yesterday, a non-Muslim brother asked me whether such a marriage is permissible in Islam and under Sharia. Can a Muslim man, a man of faith, marry a non-Muslim woman or not? What kind of act is this?" he said.

Explaining further, the cleric added, "I issued a fatwa-e-aam while referring to the Quran. I issued a public fatwa and explained Allah’s command as stated in the Quran: for Muslim men who are believers, marriage is permissible only with Muslim women and women who are believers. If a Muslim man marries a non-believing, polytheist woman, is such a marriage permissible or not? It is not permissible until she embraces the faith," as quoted by ABP News.

Also Read: Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony at his Mumbai residence

This is not the first time Aamir and Gauri's marriage has faced controversy. Earlier, Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane had also criticised, calling it "love jihad."

Aamir Khan has not issued a public response on the matter so far.

About Aamir-Gauri's wedding

As per reports, around 150 invitees attended the private wedding, including relatives and close friends. Among those present were Aamir's children, Junaid, Ira and Azad, as well as Gauri's son.

He first revealed his relationship with Gauri to the public during his 60th birthday and said that although they had known each other for around 25 years, they reconnected only a few years earlier.