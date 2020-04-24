Police complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut for defending sister Rangoli in video

A police complaint has been filed against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut who recently shared a video in support of her sister, Rangoli Chandel after her Twitter account got suspended over hate speech.

Kangana was seen addressing her fans as she said that Rangoli has been falsely accused by Farah Khan Ali and Reema Kagti of calling for a genocide against Muslims. She said that if any such tweet is found, she and her sister would “personally apologise”.

In a complaint filed against the star by advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, a resident of Mumbai -- he says that while “one sister” has called for killings and violence, the “other sister” has come out in support of her for the same despite nationwide criticism and suspension of her Twitter account.

The complaint accused the actor and her sister-cum-manager Rangoli of “misusing their stardom, fanbase, fame, money, power and influence with an aim and intent to promote hatred, disbalance, fights in the country for their personal benefits and gains”.

In a recently shared video on Instagram, Kangana Ranaut has said if anyone could find a tweet where her sister Rangoli has said anything offensive, “then we both will publicly apologize”.

Twitter suspended Rangoli's account on Thursday after she posted a controversial tweet regarding the Moradabad stone-pelting incident which many felt targeted the Muslim community.

In the video, Kangana had asked for shutting down of Twitter in India and that the country should start its own social media platform.