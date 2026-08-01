/Blue Dragon Series Awards 2026: Park Hae Soo, Shin Hae Sun and The Legend of Kitchen Soldier emerge as top winners

South Korea's biggest celebration of streaming entertainment returned with a star-studded ceremony as the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards honoured the year's best OTT dramas and variety shows. From Kim Go Eun's Grand Prize win to The Legend of Kitchen Soldier taking home Best Drama, the night celebrated standout performances and storytelling. Here's the complete winners list of the latest edition of the Blue Dragon Series Awards.

Complete winners list of 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards

Daesang (Grand Prize): Kim Go Eun (“You and Everything Else”)

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Best Drama: “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”

Best Variety Show: “Better Late Than Single”

Best Actress: Shin Hae Sun (“The Art of Sarah”)

Best Actor: Park Hae Soo (“The Scarecrow”)

Top Excellence Award for Female Entertainer: Kim Sook (“Screwballs 4”)

Top Excellence Award for Male Entertainer: Kim Won Hun (“SNL Korea 8”)

Excellence Award for Female Entertainer: Jung Yi Rang (“Dabang Sisters”)

Excellence Award for Male Entertainer: Joo Woo Jae (“Screwballs 4”)

Best Supporting Actress: Park Bo Kyung (“The Art of Sarah”)

Best Supporting Actor: Yoon Kyung Ho (“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”)

Best New Actress: Jeon So Young (“If Wishes Could Kill”)

Best New Actor: Kim Jae Won (“Yumi’s Cells 3”)

Best New Female Entertainer: Yoon (“The White Collars 2”)

Best New Male Entertainer: Kim Kyu Won (“SNL Korea 8”)

Global Icon With LAVIEN Cosmetics Award: Go Youn Jung (“Can This Love Be Translated?)

Popular Star Award: Go Youn Jung, Byeon Woo Seok, Yu Jae Seok, Lee Soo Ji

OST Popularity Award: An Yu Jin (“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” OST)



The 5th edition of the Blue Dragon Series Awards ceremony, organised by Sports Chosun, was held on July 31, 2026, at Paradise City, Incheon. The event was hosted by Jun Hyun Moo and Lim Yoona and the main live broadcast was on KBS2. The nominees were announced on July 1, 2026. The series produced and invested in by over-the-top (OTT) media platforms, released from June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026, were eligible for nominations.

Best moments of 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards

The standout highlights of the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards included Kim Go-eun winning the Grand Prize (Daesang), hosts Lim Yoona and Jun Hyun Moo making history for five consecutive years of hosting, and historic joint couple nominations.