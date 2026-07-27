/More K-dramas, more Hallyu: Prime Video India expands partnership with CJ ENM

The Hallyu wave, with time, is only getting stronger in India. A major treat for Indian fans as Amazon Prime Video India will be expanding its partnership with South Korean entertainment company CJ ENM. K-drama fans can look forward to an even bigger lineup of Korean content, bringing more stories, genres and fan-favourite titles to their screens over the next two years.

Prime Video and CJ ENM on introducing k-dramas

Prime Video India and Korean entertainment powerhouse CJ ENM today announced a multi-year distribution deal to significantly expand the streamer's K-content offering for Indian audiences. The collaboration will see a slate of 26 new titles from CJ ENM being rolled out over the next two years, alongsidepopular titles from CJ ENM’s existing content library.

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Jangho Seo, EVP of Platform Division at CJ ENM, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Prime Video India to bring CJ ENM's acclaimed K-dramas to a wider audience in one of the world’s most dynamic entertainment markets. Prime Video's unmatched reach in India, combined with its deep investment in local audiences, makes it the ideal partner to amplify our content to millions of new viewers. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding the global reach of Korean storytelling. We look forward to connecting more deeply with Indian audiences and sharing the richness and emotional depth of K-dramas with viewers across the region.”

“Building on our strong global relationship with CJ ENM and the deal announced last year, we're excited to deepen this collaboration with a sharper focus on India,” said Shilangi Mukherji, director and head, SVOD business, Prime Video India. “The popularity of Korean content has been remarkable across our Prime Video markets. Compelling narratives, diverse genres, and memorable characters that transcend borders have fuelleda K-content wave that continues to gain momentum year on year. By bringing a curated slate of premium Korean titles to Prime Video, we’re doubling down on our commitment to making the most innovative and captivating stories from Korea accessible to audiences in India.”

26 new Korean titles to arrive over the next two years

The slate kicks off with Yumi's Cells Season Three, the latest instalment of CJ ENM's flagship franchise that topped streaming charts in 81 countries, including the USA, Brazil, France, and the UAE. The pipeline also includes globally celebrated hits such as Filing for Love, which ranked No. 1 in 105 countries; the breakout series The Legend of Kitchen Soldier, which captivated global audiences with its innovative production; and the romantic comedy My Bias, My Boss, among others.