/South Korea unveils plans for a Coachella-inspired K-culture festival in 2027

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has featured several landmark k-pop performances and debuts, including Epik High in 2016, BLACKPINK making history as first k-pop group to headline in 2023, girl group 2NE1 in 2021, AESPA in 2022 and many more. However, a report has surfaced that South Korea is planning to launch a major global music festival to rival the US-based one.

South Korea to soon host a Coachella-inspired K-culture event?

During a press briefing in a city in South Korea, a civilian-government committee on pop culture announced the plan aiming to boost tourism and expand the global reach of the country's cultural industries, as per the report of The Korea Times. Reportedly, the festival in South Korea has been named 'Fanomenon' and will run from December 2 to December 12 at Seoul Arena, a 28,000 seat k-pop concert hall, which is scheduled to open in May 2027 in the city's Chang Dong neighbourhood, and at the KINTEX convention centre in Goyang, just northwest of the capital.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Agent Kim Reactivated finale is a gripping goodbye with action and sacrifice

The annual festival will reportedly feature large-scale concerts by leading domestic and international artists, a fandom-focused awards ceremony and exhibitions by companies associated with Korean culture. The name "Fanomenon" merges "fan" and "phenomenon", underscoring the role of fans as active drivers of Korean culture's global expansion, according to the committee.

The same report suggests that a preliminary event is scheduled for December 2, followed by the main programme December 3-12. The concerts will be staged at Seoul Arena, featuring performances by major domestic and international artists over the two-week period.

More details about the upcoming K-culture?

Present at the event were Park Jin-young, head of JYP Entertainment (hereinafter referred to as JYP) and co-chair of the Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange, and Chae Hwi-young, chairperson and Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange is a presidential body directly under the president aimed at realising one of President Lee Jae Myung’s pledges, the Five Major Cultural Powerhouses. Park Jin-young was selected as co-chair of the committee last October, drawing significant attention.