/Jana Nayagan: CM Vijay's final film sparks buzz with AI-generated MGR scenes

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Jana Nayagan continues to run successfully at the box office. After facing multiple delays over months, it arrived in theatres on July 23, and amid the debate around its political narrative, the film has drawn attention due to the presence of legendary actor and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran (MGR)'s voice created with AI.

The sequence from Jana Nayagan quickly went viral online, and it has sparked conversations among netizens. While many look at it as a tribute to MGR, others call it an attempt to position CM Vijay as his political successor.

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MGR scenes

(contains spoilers)

There are reportedly multiple scenes in the film referencing MGR. In one of those, the protagonist sings the legendary actor's songs while beating up corrupt politicians.

There's a point where a framed photo of MGR appears to speak to the protagonist, Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, and even hands him a whip to take on the antagonists, including Prakash Raj's character.

Many found these sequences heartwarming and have drawn comparisons between Vijay's on-screen political journey and MGR's legacy.

However, this is not the first time CM Vijay has acknowledged MGR on screen. Over the years, he has included references to the iconic leader in several of his films and has also paid tribute to him during political events.

After entering politics through Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), he also promised to follow the people-centric path associated with MGR and other Dravidian leaders.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan revolves around Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former police officer whose life takes a turn after he adopts his jailer's daughter. And as the story moves forward, he trains her to join the Indian Army while confronting his own past.

Eventually, he emerges as a people's leader taking on corruption, oppression and larger threats facing the country.