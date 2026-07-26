/Tom Holland reveals the toughest part of Hollywood: Promoting films he wasn't proud of

Tom Holland is basking in the success of the latest release The Odyssey, helmed by Christoper Nolan. Apart from this, the Hollywood actor is also gearing up for another release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Recently, the actor candidly revealed about the realities of Hollywood press tours, admitting that not every film he's promoted has been one he truly believed in.
Tom Holland on promoting films he dislikes
During his appearance on the Dish from Waitsrose podcast with presenters Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, Tom Holland revealed that he has previously promoted films he privately felt audiences shouldn't watch. The actor has been on a weekslong promotional push for both The Odyssey, which is now playing in theatres, and his return to Marvel with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which opens two weeks later.
Also Read: Tom Holland on why The Odyssey will be celebrated by Indians who crave larger-than-life cinema
He stated, "I’m absolutely loving it. When you’re doing press for movies you’re really proud of, it’s really easy. Because when they ask you questions about why should people go and watch this movie, you’re not lying to anyone.
Also Read: Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship timeline: From Spider-Man co-stars to real-life partners
Trending Stories
You really think people should go see it." “I’ve had experiences before when people say, ‘Why should you see this movie?’ And in the back of your mind, you’re like, ‘You shouldn’t, because it’s s**t,' Holland said. “It’s felt really like a bit of a victory lap, to be honest,” Holland continued. “I’ve really enjoyed it. I’m super proud of both of the films.”
Tom Holland's rise to global stardom
Tom Holland began his career as a teen when he played a supporting role and later the title role in Billy Elliot the Musical on the West End from 2008 to 2010. Tom Holland's critical breakthrough came in the 2012 disaster drama film The Impossible, in which he played the teenage son Lucas alongside Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor, followed by his massive global superstardom breakthrough as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe starting in 2016.
Also Read: The Odyssey premiere in India: Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon and Tom Holland set to attend
Films in which Tom Holland has been part of are Spies in Disguise, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Dolittle, The Devil All the Time, Chaos Walking, the Avengers franchise, Uncharted and The Lost City of Z, among others.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Release date in India, cast and more
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton and is the fourth installment in the Spider-Man franchise. The film will see Tom Holland reprising his role alongside Zendaya. Apart from the duo, the upcoming movie will also feature Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando and Tramell Tillman in pivotal roles.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks an entirely new chapter for Peter Parker as Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves. It is scheduled to release in cinemas in India on July 30.