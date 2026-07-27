/Jana Nayagan: Shows of Vijay starrer halted in Chennai over minors in A-rated screenings

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's latest release, Jana Nayagan, has once again found itself at the centre of controversy after screenings at select Chennai theatres were temporarily halted. Authorities reportedly intervened after minors were found attending screenings of the A-rated film, prompting checks and renewed discussions around age restrictions in cinemas.

Netizens' reaction to Jana Nayagan halted in Chennai over minors in A-rated screenings

Several netizens took to social media to share their side after several shows were halted due to minors being inside the halls during the screening of the A-rated Jana Nayagan shows. One Instagram user shared an incident which took place at PVR Cinemas, Ampa Mall. The fan mentioned that the screening of the film was stopped around 9:35 am after police officials entered the auditorium upon noticing that several families had brought children into the A-rated screening.

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Another incident shared by a fan on Instagram is in which the fan alleged that the show remained paused for nearly an hour while parents accompanied by children were asked to leave the auditorium.

Jana Nayagan box office collection

So far, Jana Nayagan's gross collection is Rs 148.98 crore, and the net collection of India is Rs 124.75 crore, as per the Sacnilk report. While the worldwide collection is Rs 217.48 crore.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain. The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Pradeep E. Ragav, and production design by V. Selvakumar.

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