/Loved Our Beloved Summer? 6 similar must-watch k-dramas

South Korean drama Our Beloved Summer is all about the emotional depth, nostalgic high school flashbacks and ex-lovers-to-reunion arc. Here are a few of the similar shows you can binge-watch.
Our Beloved Summer is one of the loved k-dramas because it offers deeply relatable, slice-of-life exploration of first loves, second chances and personal growth. It relies on self-discovery, layered characters and gentle cinematography without relying on toxic villains or extreme melodrama.
The rom-com movie tells the story of a movie buff who falls for an aspiring director, igniting a romance that fizzles out too soon; as their paths cross again, the possibility of love opens again.
Once Upon a Small Town revolves around a big-city veterinarian who relocates to the countryside, where he meets a policewoman, a town insider with a friendly secret. The main couple overcomes their struggles and ends up together, leaving viewers with a very heartwarming and cosy conclusion.
The South Korean drama tells the story of a woman in denial about her drinking problem who encounters her former best friend from high school, now cold and unsympathetic. However, his changed attitude pushes her to investigate what altered him.
The love story in this show becomes complicated when four different men appear in a single mother's life who hasn't dated in years and begins to rediscover love and herself.
Thirty Nine is all about three best friends leaning on each other through thick and thin as they experience life, love and loss on the brink of turning forty.
The rom-com drama follows the story of Yun Tae's friends who enter his house, due to personal reasons, where they experience love, friendship and everything in between. They must learn to balance their personal dreams, adult responsibilities, and complicated feelings of first love.