/BIGBANG apologises after storm interrupts Bangkok concert, full refunds announced for disappointed fans

K-pop group BIGBANG recently made headlines after an unexpected weather disruption forced them to stop their Bangkok concert before its scheduled conclusion. The group, comprising G Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung, was performing at Rajamangala National Stadium as part of its 20th-anniversary world tour when heavy rain created unsafe conditions. Following the interruption, the organisers announced full ticket refunds for everyone who attended the affected show, while the members expressed regret over being unable to complete their performance.

BIGBANG forced to stop Bangkok concert amid heavy rain and lightning

The November 8 performance initially began without any weather-related disruptions. However, conditions deteriorated as the concert progressed, with heavy rainfall and strong winds sweeping across the stadium. Thunder and lightning further intensified the situation, raising concerns about the safety of the performers and the audience.

Despite the downpour, G Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung continued performing for some time. Videos showing the members on stage in the pouring rain also circulated on social media. Eventually, the group informed the audience that they would have to stop the performance after being alerted to the dangerous weather conditions.

Addressing the audience, the members reportedly explained that the thunder and lightning had made it too dangerous to continue. They also expressed their disappointment, acknowledging that fans had waited a long time for the concert. The members said they wanted to continue performing but understood that everyone's safety had to come first. They also expressed hope of getting another opportunity to meet their Bangkok fans under better weather conditions.

Several social media users shared several clips from the concert, how the storm became severe and why the performance had to be stopped midway. In addition, the fans appreciated how the members of the K-pop group even interacted with the fans as well.

Organisers announce full refunds for BIGBANG's cancelled Bangkok show; G Dragon apologises to fans after concert interruption

Following the interruption, concert organisers confirmed that all ticket holders for the November 8 performance would receive a complete refund. According to the refund announcement shared by promoter iMe Thailand, the reimbursement will cover the entire amount paid by concertgoers, including ticketing fees and payment gateway charges.

The refund process will depend on the platform used to purchase the tickets and the payment method. Fans who need to submit a refund request or provide their bank account details have been asked to complete the process by December 15, 2026. Those eligible for automatic refunds will not need to submit an additional request. The organisers also apologised for the inconvenience and disappointment caused by the unexpected cancellation, acknowledging how eagerly fans had anticipated the performance.

G Dragon also addressed the unexpected development through his social media account. The BIGBANG leader expressed disappointment over the situation, recognising that many fans had waited a long time to see the group perform. In his message, he conveyed that he was equally upset about not being able to complete the concert.

However, he reiterated that the safety of everyone present was more important and expressed hope that the group would get another opportunity to meet its fans. BIGBANG also issued an apology through its official social media channels, thanking those who attended the concert and reminding them to take care while travelling home.

BIGBANG continues its 20th-anniversary XX: COSMOS world tour

The Bangkok concerts are part of BIGBANG's XX: COSMOS world tour, organised to mark 20 years since the group's debut in 2006. The group originally debuted under YG Entertainment on August 19, 2006, and became one of the most influential acts in K-pop, known for songs such as Fantastic Baby, Bang Bang Bang and Haru Haru.

The current touring lineup features G Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung. The group also released its anniversary digital single 'BiiG' in August 2026. Following the Bangkok stop, BIGBANG is scheduled to continue its world tour with performances in Hong Kong beginning November 13.