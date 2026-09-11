/Seungri assault case: Former BIGBANG member responds to allegations amid police probe

Former member of South Korean band BIGBANG, Seungri, has reportedly landed in legal soup after a report of an aggravated assault case against him was made recently. The former idol has now responded to the allegations. Police have yet to question the complainant and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Seungri reacts to allegations over aggravated assault

Former Big Bang member Seungri has denied an aggravated assault allegation after a man in his 30s filed a criminal complaint against him. He acknowledged that he held a liquor bottle during a dispute but insists he neither swung it nor threatened the man.

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As per The Korea Herald report, Seungri stated, "It is true that I held a liquor bottle while telling him that I did not want him to join us, but I did not swing it or threaten him." He further said that the two later drank together, exchanged contact information and parted on amicable terms.

The same report states that as per Seungri, the man also sent him a message several hours later saying he would bring a business proposal the following week. However, Seungri has said that he has secured the surveillance footage and witness accounts related to the incident and intends to cooperate with police if questioned. He is reportedly considering filing a counter complaint.

Seungri's past controversies

The core of Seungri's controversies stems from his role as as internal director and public relations figure for the club Burning Sun, a glitzy nightclub in Seoul's Gangnam district. In 2019, investigations revealed widespread systemic crimes connected to the venue, including drug distribution, police collusions and sexual assault.

The investigation resulted in uncovered illicit group chatrooms where Seungri and other high-profile figures engaged in illegal business activities and shared inappropriate intimate pictures. Because he enlisted for mandatory military service shortly after his indictment, his legal proceedings took place in military court.

He was ultimately convicted on nine distinct criminal counts, including prostitution, mediation and purchase, habitual overseas gambling, embezzlement, special assault instigation and additional violations. He initially received a three-year prison sentence in August 2021. However, upon admitting to his crimes during the appeals process, the term was reduced to 18 months. He completed his sentence and was released from civilian prison on February 9, 2023.