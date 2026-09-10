/BIGBANG’s former member Seungri accused of aggravated assault, Here's what we know

South Korean boy band BIGBANG's former member Seungri is back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. The former K-Pop idol is facing serious allegations of aggravated assault, and a complaint has also been filed against him.

What is the aggravated assault case involving Seungri?

As per several Korean media outlets, the Seoul Gangnam Police announced that they received a complaint on August 26 requesting punishment for Seungri on charges of special assault on the 26th of last month and have begun an investigation.

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Reportedly, Seungri is accused of assaulting a man in his 30s at a restaurant located in Seoul Gangnam Gu while dining together. The police are investigating the detailed circumstances of the incident. For the unversed, this is not the first time, Seungri has faced criminal charges. The former idol was a key figure in the Burning Sun Gate controversy, leading to him being expelled from the entertainment industry.

Previous case of Seungri in Burning Scandal

Seungri was part of the Burning Sun Gate, which blew up in 2018. He was reportedly brought to trial on nine charges, including procuring prostitution, violation of the Special Act on Punishment of Sexual Violence Crimes, habitual gambling, violation of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act, violation of the Food Sanitation Act, embezzlement in the course of duty, and violation of the Act on Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes, as well as charges of instigating special assault. He was ultimately sentenced to one year and six months in prison and served his sentence.

At the time, Seungri, who was tried while serving in the military, was transferred to a private correctional facility after his prison sentence became final and was released on February 9, 2023. After his release, he was also spotted in Southeast Asia and other locations.

All about Seungri

Seungri, also known as Lee Seung Hyun, made his debut with the South Korean boy band BIGBAND under YG Entertainment in 2006 at the age of 15. He served as a vocalist and dancer, eventually releasing solo music, including his albums VIP and The Great Seungri.