/My Bias, My Boss ep (9-12) review: Kang Hoon-Kim Hye Jun deliver warm ending despite uneven twists

South Korean drama My Bias, My Boss ended with 12 episodes. But, despite that, the series is still the talk of the town with the sweet chemistry shown between Kang Hoon and Kim Hye Jun. But by Episodes 9-12, the story moves well beyond the excitement of meeting a bias and focuses more on love, career choices, trust and second chances. As Nam Da Reum and Kang Ha Gi navigate their relationship while D.N.X. gets another shot at the stage, the final four episodes attempt to bring the drama's different threads together.

What happens in the episodes 9-12 of My Bias, My Boss?

In episode 9 of My Bias, My Boss, Nam Da Reum and CEO Kang Ha Gi struggle to keep their budding romance at secret at work while facing new emotional and professional hurdles. Da Reum sets up strict ground rules for her workplace relationship, while Ha Gi forbids physical contact, lingering looks or personal talks during office hours to avoid getting caught. Meanwhile, Lee Chan faces a painful realisation and heartbreak, as he sees that his long-time fan Da Rum has shifted her affections completely to Ha Gi. However, things take a dramatic turn when a mysterious new female creative director arrives to work with Ha Gi, stirring up past connections and igniting jealousy in Da Reum.

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Episode 10 of the show reveals that the new entry is none other than Kang Ha Gi's first love, Jeong Yeon, sparking intense jealousy and emotional turmoil for Nam Da Reum. Seeing Kang Ha Gi and Jeong Yeon together overwhelms Da Reum. She breaks down in tears, expressing that she always feels like the one who has to accommodate and understand him. Ha Gi comforts Da Reum, assuring her that there is nothing between him and Jeong Yeon. To earn her forgiveness and trust, Ha Gi agrees to cut contact with Jeong Yeon, ignoring her calls and messages to focus entirely on reassuring Da Reum with another date.

In episode 11, some new revelations and betrayals happen which shake up the world of Kang Ha Gi. Choi Sung Wook, whom Ha Gi trusted completely, is revealed to be secretly leaking Apello's corporate secrets to rival company SE. The shocking revelation leaves Ha Gi shaken and questioning whom he can trust right before the series finale.

The finale episode of the series ends on a sweet and heartwarming note. Kang Ha Gi get their happy ending as a couple, and their colleagues playfully react to the news of them dating. Going back to the episode, it showcases Da Reum and Ha Gi resolving their relationship hurdles, and their office coworkers eventually find out about them dating, teasing Da Reum about taking lots of pictures on an upcoming trip to Paris. Meanwhile, preparations for the disbanded idol group DNx's reunion take centre stage. Lee Chan (Roy/Leech Chan) overcomes his anxieties and stops running away, encouraged to rejoin the members to make the team complete again.

Da Reum attends the DNx reunion concert with great enthusiasm as a fan, symbolising how she and Lee Chan mutually gave each other courage—with Lee Chan finding his way back to the stage and Da Reum finding her fairy tale love.

What works?

The strongest part of these final episodes is still the central romance. Kang Hoon and Kim Hye Jun have an easy chemistry that makes Ha Gi and Da Reum's relationship believable even when the plot around them becomes complicated. Their relationship isn't presented only as a fantasy about dating a powerful CEO; the finale also gives them conversations about career ambitions, independence and trust.

Ha Gi encouraging Da Reum to pursue the Paris opportunity is particularly important because it allows their relationship to mature beyond the initial boss-employee dynamic.

After the misunderstandings, workplace problems and temporary distance, the couple gets the happy ending the story has been building towards. Ha Gi's proposal gives the romance a clear conclusion rather than ending with another ambiguous confession or reunion.

What doesn't work?

The biggest weakness of the final stretch is that several conflicts appear to exist mainly to delay the inevitable happy ending. The love-triangle material involving Lee Chan and Jeong Yeon creates tension, but it occasionally feels more dramatic than necessary. Lee Chan's transformation from a sympathetic second lead into someone actively interfering in Ha Gi and Da Reum's relationship also makes his character harder to root for.

Moreover, the show raises serious questions about the pressures placed on idols and the consequences of revealing their private lives, only to move relatively quickly towards the reunion.

Final verdict

The leads have enough chemistry to carry the romantic portions, while Da Reum's decision to pursue her career gives her ending some independence. However, the show loses some momentum when it relies on predictable misunderstandings, exaggerated jealousy and a rushed Paris storyline. Some of its more promising themes, particularly the pressures faced by idols, deserve greater attention.