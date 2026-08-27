/My Bias, My Boss ep (5-8) review: From awkward chemistry to a long-awaited confession, Ha Gi and Da Reum steal the spotlight

The first four episodes of My Bias, My Boss established its playful office-romance setup, but Episodes 5-8 are where the drama finally begins to understand what makes its central love triangle work. Nam Da Reum's feelings become increasingly complicated as the fantasy of dating her long-time idol, Lee Chan, starts colliding with the quieter comfort she finds around her boss, Kang Ha Gi. By Episode 8, the drama has moved beyond the question of “Who will Da Reum choose?” and started asking a more interesting one: Who allows her to be completely herself?

What has happened in the show My Bias, My Boss (episodes 5-8) so far?

In episode 5 of the show, Ha Gi and Da Reum head out on a trip after APPELLO faces a major crisis, allowing them to share quieter, more intimate moments that deepen their bond. Meanwhile, idol Lee Chan grows increasingly uneasy and jealous as he learns about the trip, intensifying the ongoing love triangle.

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While in episode 6, Da Rum agrees to give Lee Chan a chance after he confesses his feelings. However, she quickly faces the stressful realities and setbacks of dating a celebrity, including getting mobbed by fans, hiding from photographers, and being left hanging on a date when he gets called away for work.

Seeing Da Reum upset and neglected after her difficult date, Ha-gi steps in, takes her away, and gently pushes her to express her true hurt feelings rather than pretending everything is fine. While walking together as the season's first snow falls, a sudden gust of wind blows Da Reum’s scarf away, leading to a fateful moment where Ha Gi rushes to save it and accidentally kisses her, completely shifting the dynamic of their relationship.

The accidental kiss between Da Reum and Ha Gi at the end of Episode 6 becomes the turning point. Episodes 7 and 8 then deal with the emotional consequences, public scrutiny surrounding Da Reum and Chan, Ha Gi's growing realisation of his feelings, and finally a much-awaited confession and kiss between the main leads.

What works?

The biggest strength is undoubtedly Kim Hye Jun and Kang Hoon's chemistry. Their relationship develops through small moments rather than constant romantic declarations. A shared meal, a conversation, working together or simply noticing something about the other person becomes meaningful because the drama takes its time.

Da Reum isn't simply choosing between two attractive men. She is learning the difference between admiring someone and actually feeling. While Ha Gi could easily have become the stereotypical cold CEO, the drama gradually reveals his softer side. His emotional restraint, awkwardness and growing concern for Da Reum make him more appealing as the episodes progress.

What does not work?

While Chan's feelings are understandable, his approach sometimes feels too pushy. His desire to build a relationship with Da Reum doesn't always account for how complicated their dynamic is, particularly given his celebrity status.

The APPELLO-versus-SE Trading storyline provides useful plot momentum, but at times it feels like a mechanism to bring Ha Gi and Da Reum together rather than a fully developed corporate conflict. The romance benefits from the slow-burn treatment, but some scenes could have been shortened without losing emotional impact. The drama is strongest when it focuses on character interaction rather than stretching familiar misunderstandings.

Final verdict

The drama moves away from the simple fantasy of “girl gets close to her celebrity bias” and builds a much more relatable romance around comfort, understanding and being able to be yourself around someone.