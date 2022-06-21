Beyoncé's new single 'Break My Soul' from album 'Renaissance' makes fans happy with its 90's vibe

Beyoncé has finally released her most-anticipated first single from her seventh solo album, ‘Renaissance’, after a span of six years. Break My Soul’ was previously announced to be released at midnight, but the new track was released three hours before the expected time on June 20. The dance track, which brings together the team of Single Ladies, including Tricky Stewart and The Dream, is already being declared a hit by fans who can't stop playing the song on loop. Everyone on the internet is raving about Beyonce’s song’s lyrics, ‘Break My Soul'. The words follow: "Release your anger, release your mind, Release your job, release the time, Release your trade, release the stress, Release the love, forget the rest."

Music streaming service Tidal dropped the song on Monday night along with a lyrical video on YouTube. The song has been written by the singer's rapper husband, JAY-Z, as well as Freddie Ross and Adam Pigott. Last Thursday, Beyonce confirmed that her long-awaited album will be released on July 29. While the fans wait for the full album, the new single appears to be a party hit, giving a vibe of disco beats and a 90s atmosphere.

Netizens have been hooked on the new soundtrack since its midnight release, and here's how the internet is reacting to it.

Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ is the singer’s first follow-up album after her 2016 album ‘Lemonade’. Earlier, she released a collaborative album with her husband JAY-Z, ‘Everything Is Love’ in 2018. In 2019, she also gave vocals to the soundtracks for ‘The Lion King: The Gift and Homecoming,' which was a live album, while she also performed on ‘Be Alive’, for the Academy Award-winning film ‘King Richard.’

‘Renaissance’ has been termed as music that inspires you and leaves you open to different cultures and subcultures. This is a type of music that brings people together on the dance floor and soothes your heart.

Stream Beyonce's 'Break My Soul' song here:-

