Beyonce shares rare photos with kids from a family day out in Malibu

Beyonce is one celebrity who has kept her personal life a little private. Now, the singer, who made history at Grammy awards this year, is spending little time with her muchkins.



This time, the singer shared some vacationing photo from their day out at the beach with the kids. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared some rare photos of her kids featuring Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi from their vacay in Malibu.



Out of four snaps, the first picture shows her little Grammy award winner Blue pouting with her mother in the sunshine, showing off their glasses. While the other picture shows the pair holding hands and flaunting their manicures.

The post also shows her twins, Rumi standing in the Ocean and feeling the breeze, while in another, mommy and Sir can be seen enjoying the sand and ocean water bare feet.



The family outing comes two weeks after Beyoncé made history at this year's Grammy Awards, by breaking the record for most Grammys ever received by a female artist with 28 total.



"It's such a magical night, thank you so much. I know my daughter is watching," she said. "Two daughters and my son, they're all watching. Blue, congratulations, she won a Grammy tonight. I'm so proud of you and I'm so honoured to be your mommy, all of your mommy's. Y'all are my babies, and I'm so proud of y'all. I love you so much, my rock." she said.



Before this, in the year ender video of 2020, Beyoncé shared a glimpse of her children and their father Jay-Z.