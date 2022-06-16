Beyonce announces her 16 track album 'Renaissance', set to release on this date

Beyonce's social media accounts, along with the official accounts of music streamer Tidal, teased fans with the details of her new album after raising speculations for a few days. The singer's website showed what appeared to be a new solo album available for pre-order, with further details to be published soon.

On Wednesday night, Tidal tweeted only three words: "Beyoncé RENAISSANCE July 29". The post had a black picture which had the words: "act i Renaissance."

The singer has been teasing her fans and followers on social media handles for a number of days without profile bios and pictures. This hinted that there might be a big announcement that the singer is about to make. But on Wednesday, her social media profiles were updated with "act i RENAISSANCE 7.29." The update suggests there may be multiple releases.

Spotify and Apple Music's official accounts also displayed similar posts. Preorders for 'Renaissance' box sets, which include a CD, tee, and 28-page booklet, are also available through Beyoncé's website store. Various web sources imply that ‘Renaissance’ will be a multipart album, with "act I" rumoured to have 16 tracks.

In the past, the 40-year-old singer has not revealed many details about her albums. She launched her self-titled album 'Out of the blue' in December 2013 and released a teaser trailer for 2016's ‘Lemonade’ just one week before its release.

The multi-Grammy-winning singer has kept busy in the intervening years, collaborating with her husband Jay-Z on 2018's ‘Everything is Love’ and releasing a live album and film, 'Homecoming', the following year. She performed at Coachella in 2018, which is considered one of the greatest festival performances ever. Apart from this, the singer contributed to a number of creative projects like the song ‘Black Parade’, for Disney’s ‘The Lion King’, which won her her 28th Grammy, and the visual album 'Black Is King' in 2020. It is a companion piece to Beyoncé's handpicked album, ‘The Lion King: The Gift.’

