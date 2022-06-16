Hailey Bieber says Justin Bieber is doing ok after his partial facial paralysis

The last few months have been really hard for Justin Bieber and her wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber. First Hailey suffered a stroke and then Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome which left his half-face paralyzed temporarily. Justin's news sent shockwaves around the world and his die-hard fans are continuously looking for every small update about Justin and his health.



Now, his wife Hailey, who herself is not been healthy lately, gave a health update. Hailey recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and talked about their medical issues.



After Jimmy asked about their health crises, Hailey said: ''Everything is good. I'm doing okay. My health scare has, you know, we've moved on from it.''



Talking about Justing, she said, ''He's also doing okay. Obviously, it's been a weird turn of events the last couple of months and even the last few days, but he's okay and going to be totally okay.''



Meanwhile, Hailey, 25 recently during another interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, said that she and Justin's recent health crises have brought them closer.



''We both are dealing with older illnesses for sure," she said via People. "Honestly the silver lining in the whole situation — what he went through, what I went through — is it really bonds you. I feel like we're closer than ever. It really brings us close. So I'll take that away from it." The model added.



Last week, Justin sent shockwaves around the world as he revealed that he had been diagnosed with a virus that left half of his face paralysed, which forced him to cancel some upcoming shows.



Sharing a video on this Instagram, the singer wrote, ''As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move.''