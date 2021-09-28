‘Batman’ & ‘In Like Flint’ actress Jean Hale Coleman no more

Actress Jean Hale Coleman, 82, is no more.

With more than 60 appearances in films and on TV staples of the ’60s and ’70s, Jean Hale Coleman died August 3 in Santa Monica. Her family made her death public today.

A part of some of TV’s biggest series including Bonanza, Hawaii Five-O, McHale’s Navy, My Favorite Martian, The Perry Mason Show, The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre, Hogan’s Heroes, Cannon, The Wild Wild West and many others, Jean was a huge part of the 60s and 70s.

She also memorably played the Mad Hatter’s paramour Polly, the hatcheck girl, in two episodes of the ABC’s iconic Batman series starring Adam West. Britney's dad 'crossed unfathomable lines' by monitoring her calls: Lawyer

Her film roles include the 1967 spy parody In Like Flint in which she co-starred opposite James Coburn as well as Taggart, McHale’s Navy Joins the Air Force, The Oscar and Roger Corman’s The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre opposite Jason Robards and George Segal. Will Smith reveals he's been in relationships outside marriage, addresses Jada Pinkett Smith's affair with August Alsina

In 1984, she started a production company, Coleman-Tanasescu Entertainment, with partner Gino Tanasescu before branching out on her own in 2000.

Vicky Kaushal teases 'Sardar Udham' video: Film looks like a thriller drama

Jean Hale was born December 27, 1938, in Salt Lake City to Doris Norrell and Stanton G. Hale.

She married Coleman in New York in 1961. They had three children, Kelly, Randy, and Quincy, before divorcing in 1984.