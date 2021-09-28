Vicky Kaushal teases 'Sardar Udham' video: Film looks like a compelling thriller drama

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal teased the first look of his upcoming film ‘Sardam Udham’ that was recently announced to get a release on Amazon Prime Video.

The video teases an intriguing tale centered around the revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh. In the short video, we can see Vicky Kaushal’s character piecing a document together. The camera then shifts focus to a stack of passports which displays different names, presumably aliases of our hero. One of those passports belong to Sardar Udham Singh.

Vicky teased the video with caption: “On the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, I’m proud to bring to you the story of his ally- Sardar Udham Singh- one man, many aliases, one mission. Presenting the teaser of #SardarUdham.”

The short clip promises a compelling thriller-drama. The film has Shoojit Sircar as director.

Meanwhile, Sardar Udham Singh belonged to the revolutionary Ghadar Party that assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, a former lieutenant governor of the Punjab in India, on 13 March 1940 in the UK. The killing was in revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919, for which O’Dwyer was responsible. He was hanged in July 1940 after being convicted of murder.

Shooting of the film wrapped in December 2019 but the post production longer than expected due to the pandemic.

Produced by Rising Sun Films and backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, Sardar Udham releases on October 16. The film is penned by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya. Vicky Kaushal to feature in 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'

