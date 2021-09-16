Vicky Kaushal to feature in 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'

After superstars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, it is now Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's turn to take an adventurous trip in the wild with British adventurer Bear Grylls.



Kaushal will explore the wild with Grylls in the Maldives which will be part of the 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' episode.



As per a statement, the two will soon head to an ocean paradise for the shoot.



A few days ago, the makers of the Discovery`s show roped in actor Ajay Devgn for one of the upcoming episodes of the new season of `Into The Wild With Bear Grylls`. Ajay is already in the Maldives.



The previous seasons of `Into The Wild With Bear Grylls` had featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

