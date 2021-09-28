Will Smith reveals he's been in relationships outside marriage, addresses Jada Pinkett Smith's affair with August Alsina

Will Smith recently spoke candidly about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith after it came to light that she was in a relationship with another man a few years back.



Will Smith and his wife have been very open about their marriage. In July 2020, Jada appeared on her Facebook Watch series 'Red Table Talk' with Will where she addressed rumours of her extramarital affair.



Jada admitted that around four and half years ago, when she and Will had separated with the intention to divorce, she was in a relationship with August Alsina.

Now, months later, Will opened up about the revelation while promoting his upcoming memoir 'Will' with GQ magazine.



Will was interviewed by Wesley Lowery who read an advanced copy of the book and noted that how the actor had not given too much detail regarding Jada's revelation because it was already made public.

"Jada never believed in conventional marriage… Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship," Will said of his wife of 23 years. "So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up. There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection."



"We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love," he further added.

Smith stated that he was unsure whether or not to chronicle Jada's disclosure of having an affair with Alsina and ultimately decided not to write as he felt he would be only speaking about his perspective.

He also felt it would do more harm than good in terms of public perception around Jada's revelation.



"The public has a narrative that is impenetrable," Smith said. "Once the public decides something, it’s difficult to impossible to dislodge the pictures and ideas and perceptions."



Will said there was already misinterpretations from their episode of 'Red Table Talk' and most walked away thinking that Jada was the only one who had engaged in a sexual relationship outside marriage. Without divulging much, Will admitted he too relationships outside of their marriage.