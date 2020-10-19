Watch Will Smith and family welcome Sadhguru to their residence

Indian spiritual guru Sadhguru recently spent some quality time with Hollywood star Will Smith and his family in US.

Sadhguru is currently travelling across the US on a bike and made a pit stop at Smith residence.



The spiritual guru had earlier shared photos of the meet on Twitter and now has shared a behind-the-scene video of the meet on his Instagram page.



Sadhguru is seen arriving at Smith’s residence on his bike. During the interaction, the actor is heard saying, “Sadhguru is in town. I have been following him for a while. He wrote a wonderful book called 'Inner Engineering'. I want my family to meet spiritual people, to start interacting with people who are not hooked on the material world.”



The video also features Smith's daughter Willow Smith as they all gather around the guru for a spiritual conversation on life.



"Will Smith Hosts Sadhguru: A Behind-the-Scenes Look @willsmith Will Smith welcomes Sadhguru home to spend quality time with his family. They share heartfelt conversations, profound poetry, and enjoy Sadhguru's wit & wisdom!" Sadhguru captioned the video.

In the past, Will visited India and participated in various programs, including Ganga aarti at Haridwar.