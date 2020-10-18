In pics: When Sadhguru spent some quality time with Will Smith & family

Indian spiritual leader and Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev recently spent some quality time with Hollywood actor Will Smith.



Sadhguru himself shared the bunch of photos, featuring Smith. ''Will, it was a pleasure to spend some time with you and your wonderful family. May your Sangha be strong and Dharma is your guide. -Sg," he captioned the photos.



Check out the pictures below:

Will, it was a pleasure to spend some time with you and your wonderful family. May your Sangha be strong and Dharma be your guide. -Sg #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/vaRMhbH1HU — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) October 16, 2020 ×

The series of pictures captures both of them in various moods. Sadhguru and Will are casually dressed, seen happily posing with all smile and seems to have had a deep heart conversation.



Sadhguru and Smith meeting was probably held in the USA, where Indian guru is exploring the spirituality and mysticism of the Native Americans through a motorcycle journey.



''Sadhguru leaves LA to race eastward across the Mojave Desert. The desert’s scrubby hills may look mostly empty, but their history is rich. Planetary geologists once used these vistas to train astronauts for fieldwork on the moon!#RideWithSadhguru #MojaveDesert'' caption reads.

In the past, Will visited India and participated in various programs, including Ganga aarti at Haridwar.

