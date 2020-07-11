Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith admits she had an affair with August Alsina

American actor Jada Pinkett Smith admitted that she was having an affair with singer August Alsina, while she was married to Will Smith.

The 48-year-old actress said that about four and a half years ago when their marriage was going through a rough patch and she was separated from Smith with the intention to divorce, she had a relationship with Alsina.

Pinkett during a conversation with her husband Will Smith on his Facebook Watch series, 'Red Table Talk', explained, "I started a friendship with August and we actually became really, really good friends," and added that she wanted to help the musician with his mental state and found resources to help pull him through a troubling time.

The actor revealed, "I got into a different kind of entanglement with August. It was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain. I was very broken. In the process of that relationship, I definitely realized you can't find happiness outside of yourself."



She also wanted to make it clear that Alsina is not a homewrecker but she and Will were going through a process of healing in a much different manner as a couple. The couple has denied the rapper's claim that Will had given them his blessing.

All this started when singer August claimed that he had a long affair, with Pinkett, with the blessing of her husband Will Smith. While promoting his new album, the singer alleged to 'The Breakfast Club' co-host Angela Yee that he had a conversation with Will about his wife.



Will and Jada married in 1997 and have two kids together, 21-year-old son Jaden and a 19-year-old daughter Willow.