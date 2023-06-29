Bakrid 2023: Mahesh Babu, Manoj Bajpayee, Abhishek Bachchan wish fans

Bakrid or Eid ul-Adha 2023, the second most auspicious festival in Islam is being celebrated June 29 this year. It marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage and is one of the two most important religious festivals in Islam. Bakrid has special significance in Islam. Goats are sacrificed on this day signifying the importance of sacrifice in one’s life. Celebrities took to social media to wish fans. From Mahesh Babu to Manoj Bajpayee, Abhishek Bachchan and several others wished fans through social media.

RRR actor Jr NTR wished his fans, saying. “May this joyous occasion of Eid bring abundant peace and prosperity to all. #EidMubarak.”

Gadar actor Sunny Deol shared a short video and wished his fans. His caption read, “#EidMubarak to all, May the almighty shower his graceful blessings upon you and your loved ones' lives with peace, prosperity, and abundance.”

Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Wishing you all a happy Eid al-Adha! May this day bring joy, love, and success to each one of you! #EidMubarak”

Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a short video on Instagram and wished his fans.