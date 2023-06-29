Bakrid 2023: Mahesh Babu, Manoj Bajpayee, Abhishek Bachchan wish fans
Story highlights
From Jr NTR to Abhishek Bachchan, several celebrities took to social media to wish their fans on Bakrid, also known as Eid ul-Adha.
From Jr NTR to Abhishek Bachchan, several celebrities took to social media to wish their fans on Bakrid, also known as Eid ul-Adha.
Bakrid or Eid ul-Adha 2023, the second most auspicious festival in Islam is being celebrated June 29 this year. It marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage and is one of the two most important religious festivals in Islam. Bakrid has special significance in Islam. Goats are sacrificed on this day signifying the importance of sacrifice in one’s life. Celebrities took to social media to wish fans. From Mahesh Babu to Manoj Bajpayee, Abhishek Bachchan and several others wished fans through social media.
RRR actor Jr NTR wished his fans, saying. “May this joyous occasion of Eid bring abundant peace and prosperity to all. #EidMubarak.”
May this joyous occasion of Eid bring abundant peace and prosperity to all. #EidMubarak— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 29, 2023
Also read: Satyaprem Ki Katha review: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film is well intended but inconsistent
Gadar actor Sunny Deol shared a short video and wished his fans. His caption read, “#EidMubarak to all, May the almighty shower his graceful blessings upon you and your loved ones' lives with peace, prosperity, and abundance.”
#EidMubarak to all🌙, May the almighty shower his graceful blessings upon you and your loved ones' lives with peace, prosperity, and abundance. pic.twitter.com/ILuUMcKQlz— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) June 29, 2023
Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Wishing you all a happy Eid al-Adha! May this day bring joy, love, and success to each one of you! #EidMubarak”
Wishing you all a happy Eid al-Adha! May this day bring joy, love, and success to each one of you! #EidMubarak— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 29, 2023
Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a short video on Instagram and wished his fans.
Emraan Hashmi shared a Happy Eid poster and wrote, “Eid Mubarak to all!!”
Eid Mubarak to all !! pic.twitter.com/3bjpYC7EdK— Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) June 29, 2023
Also read: Adipurush actor Siddhant Karnick defends Om Raut directorial, says 'we need to show our Gods are cool'
The Family Man actor Manoj Bajpayee also wished fans. His caption read, “Eid-al-adha Mubarak to all of you, may this auspicious day bring positivity, love, and prosperity to all of your lives #EidMubarak”
Eid-al-adha🌙 Mubarak to all of you, may this auspicious day bring positivity, love, and prosperity to all of your lives #EidMubarak ✨️ pic.twitter.com/0OxWSczrby— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 29, 2023
Richa Chadha also wished her fans Happy Eid. “Eid Mubarak doston,” she wrote.
Eid Mubarak doston 😄❣️❤— RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 29, 2023
On Bakrid, Muslims gather to perform special prayers, feast on delicious food, and exchange gifts and greetings.