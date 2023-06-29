Satyaprem Ki Katha review: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film is well intended but inconsistent

Their worlds are different. She is rich, he is not. She is educated and had a career while he hasn't worked a day in his life and so the match seems weird from the go. Things get further complicated when Katha reveals her troubled past to Sattu which can jeopardize their marriage and future together.



Aaryan plays a bumbling idiot Sattu who is projected as a man with no malice in his heart and who cannot lie. He may not be very worldly wise and is ok to adore his wife from a distance, but knows when to stand up and for whom. For years, Aaryan has played the slightly tone-deaf, alpha lover-boy in numerous of his films. His films have been accused of being misogynistic in nature. And while he is now a superstar, he has not been able to fully shrug off the image that has been created - one of an actor who plays a sexist man in most of his films. Satyaprem Ki Katha tries hard to shrug off that image. He is the victim here of course, with the women in his life- mother, sister, and wife- being more dominant and opinionated than him, but he ultimately becomes the voice for those who have been wronged and gives a lecture or two on consent, suicide not being a punishable offense, and date rape.



While the film tackles the topic of date rape and consents credibly in the second half, the first half is lousy. The writers try to write in some illogical lines in the film to make it funny and they do not land well. I was almost impatient to understand where the story was heading up till the interval. The plot only fully unravels in the second half of the film where Kiara Advani gets ample scope to perform and she does not disappoint. Her role needs a certain amount of restraint and Advani- who delivered a string of hit films last year- delivers a well-nuanced performance. Advani looks ethereal and her performance as a woman with a horrific past tugs at your heartstrings. She outshines Aaryan in several scenes.



The film though lacks consistency in its writing. The narrative is patchy. One doesn't quite understand why Sattu's mother and sister are so mean to him. The first half takes ages to establish the plot and Aaryan's performance too lacks the conviction. But the film redeems itself to a great extent in the second half when the issue of rape is first addressed and then dealt with. The songs are far too many- which mostly hampers the narrative and makes the 2-hour 20-minute film a bit of a drag. I also did not quite understand the need to include so many Gujarati dialogues in the film. Sure, the characters belong to the state and it is well established but why use the local dialect in a Hindi film?