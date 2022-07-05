'Baahubali' producer slams Resul Pookutty’s ‘gay love story’ remark on ‘RRR’; the latter replies 

Shobu Yarlagadda, who produced the epic drama franchise 'Baahubali' has responded to Resul Pookutty’s comments in which he called SS Rajamouli’s recently released film ‘RRR’ a "gay love story" and said actor Alia Bhatt was used just as a "prop" in the big-budget movie. His response came as a reply to a tweet posted by actor Munish Bhardwaj, who termed the period action drama film "30 minutes of garbage." The Oscar-winning sound designer’s remarks on the film drew severe backlash from people on the internet, while in a tweet, Shobu Yarlagadda disagreed with his comments.

Saw 30 minutes of garbage called RRR last night. — Munish (@MunishBhardwaj) July 3, 2022 ×

Shobu, calling out to Resul’s remark, said he doesn't think ‘RRR’ is a gay love story. However, he asked him so what even if it was. "I don’t think @RRRMovie is a gay love story as you say, but even if it was, is ‘gay love story’ a bad thing? How can you justify using this? Extremely disappointed that someone of your accomplishments can stoop so low!" read his tweet.

I don't think @RRRMovie is a gay love story as you say but even if it was, is "gay love story" a bad thing? How can you justify using this ? Extremely disappointed that someone of your accomplishments can stoop so low! https://t.co/c5FmDjVYu9 — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) July 4, 2022 ×

In a counter tweet, Resul asked Shobu to not take his comments "seriously" and clarified that his words were not meant to cause any offence to any person associated with the film.

"Agree totally. Absolutely nothing wrong even if it was. I merely quoted2 my frnd, d banter that already exists in public domain ¬hing else. There is no stooping factor in this. U don’t have2 take it seriously Shobu, I didn’t mean any offense2 any stake holders. I rest my case here!" he wrote in his counter post.

Agree totally.Absolutely nothing wrong even if it was. I merely quoted2 my frnd,d banter that already exists in public domain ¬hing else. There is no stooping factor in this.U don’t have2 take it seriously Shobu,I didn’t mean any offense2 any stake holders.I rest my case here! https://t.co/TGD9oKiC18 — resul pookutty (@resulp) July 4, 2022 ×

Resul Pookuty was awarded an Oscar for Best Sound Mixing in 2009 for work on the film ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ by Danny Boyle and also won a BAFTA Award for Best Sound in the same year.

Also Read: Oscar winner Resul Pookutty calls RRR 'gay love story'; gets trolled by fans

'RRR,' which stands for 'Rise Roar Revolt,' is a fictional story based on the lives of two real-life revolutionaries: Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, played by Jr. NTR. The movie also starred Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran.

The pan-India film received a lot of praise for its magnanimous presentation on the big screen, earning a whopping amount of over 1200 crores globally. Its grand vision, stunts, and the song 'Naacho Naacho' scored by MM Keeravani also became popular on the charts.