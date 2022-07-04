Oscar winner Resul Pookutty calls RRR 'gay love story'; gets trolled by fans

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty sparked controversy on Twitter recently as he termed SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' as a gay love story. Rajamouli's pre-independence drama was released earlier this year and broke box office records. The film features Ram Charan and Jr NTR who essayed roles of two friends and revolutionary fighting for the independence of India from the British.



Responding to the tweet from actor-writer Munish Bharadwaj, Pookutty called the film a 'gay love story.' Pookutty also added that Alia Bhatt was merely 'a prop' in the movie. Bhatt had an extended cameo in the film and played Ram Charan's love interest.

Gay love story …. — resul pookutty (@resulp) July 3, 2022 ×

Fans of the movie did not take Pookutty's comments well and reacted angrily for pretty obvious reasons. Although Resul disabled the option for fans to reply to his comment, numerous users quoted his tweet and expressed their disappointment over the unexpected response from the Oscar winner.



A user on Twitter wrote, "There is no shame & harm even if it`s that kind of story #LGBT. Did not expect such low comments from an Oscar award winner. Respect should be given to the profession irrespective of its language & even if it does not satisfy us."



Another fan expected his disappointment, saying, "Not expected this from an Oscar winner."



Interestingly, this isn't the first time that the film has been associated with the LGBTQ theme. After the film was released on Netflix, a number of international viewers were seen criticising the bromance between the two protagonists.



After facing backlash, the Oscar winner clarified that he was merely quoting the statements that were made by the international viewers.



'RRR' is a fictional story set in the pre-independence period, based on the lives of two real-life revolutionaries: Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The movie also starred Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran.



'RRR' received a lot of praise for its magnanimous presentation on the big screen, earning a whopping amount of over 1200 crores globally.



Meanwhile, the hugely talented Oscar winner Resul Pookutty boasts of a respectable lineup of work, including films like 'Black', 'Enthiran', 'Ra.One','Pushpa: The Rise', and 'Radhe Shyam'. In 2009, he won the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing on Danny Boyle`s 'Slumdog Millionaire'.