Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito reunite for ‘Twins’ moment

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito had a mini-reunion during DeVito's Broadway play, I Need That. The two actors, famous for their collaboration in the 1988 film Twins, shared a backstage moment captured in a photo Schwarzenegger posted on social media.

Captioned with a simple "My brother!," Schwarzenegger expressed his joy at seeing DeVito on Broadway. Praising the play and everyone involved, he deemed it one of the best he's witnessed and hinted at future collaborations, stating, "I can't wait to work together again."

The mention of working together rekindles the hopes of fans longing for a sequel to Twins. While a follow-up titled Triplets was in the works, plans were scrapped following the death of Twins director Ivan Reitman in 2022.

In an earlier interview with GQ, DeVito mentioned missing out on Twins 2 due to Schwarzenegger's political career but hinted at a new project. "Now we have a little thing going, a little project that we've been chatting about," he revealed, saying it has nothing to do with the Twins franchise but rather stems from their enduring friendship.