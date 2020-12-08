Angelina Jolie shares a powerful message for women who fear being abused over holidays

Angelina Jolie had powerful advice for women who fear being abused over the holidays. As part of her Special Envoy duties with United Nation's for its 16 Days of Activism campaign, the actress told Harper's Bazaar that women should 'talk to someone, try to find allies and be connected for emergencies' in an effort to safeguard themselves and their children amid potentially-violent situations.

"For example, you can agree on a code word with a friend or family member, which tells them if you are facing an emergency,' Jolie said. 'Begin to build a network and gain knowledge."



The actress noted that people in a person's immediate circle, unfortunately, might not always be the quickest to aid. "It’s sad to say, but you can’t assume all friends and family will always want to believe and support you. Often it will be strangers who help. Or other victims, support groups, or faith groups."

Jolie stressed that ' women need to 'be careful' depending on the situation they are in.

"Only you really know the danger you are in, and until you find your support outside, you may feel quite alone," she said

The actress also added that people who are confided in about abuse, people should 'take it seriously and stand by them, listen to them' and not 'judge them.



"Try to understand the huge emotional, financial and legal pressures they are likely facing, including the pressure to stay silent about what has happened to them. And be aware that they may well be suffering trauma and PTSD."

She also shared insights to help people who suspect a friend, relative or child might be a victim of domestic abuse.

"If it has even crossed your mind that someone you know might be vulnerable in this way, try to stay close and present in their lives," Jolie said. "Make it clear that you are there for them."

'Another thing we can all do is educate ourselves. Learn about domestic violence. Learn how trauma affects our health and can lead to biological changes, particularly in children. Take these issues seriously.'

Jolie last month spoke in Seoul at the Second International Conference on Action with Women and Peace for the UNHCR.

She said 'that domestic violence has grown sharply worse during the pandemic; and that the number of people displaced by conflict and persecution - over half of them women and children - has doubled in a decade.'