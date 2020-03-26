Angelina Jolie donates $1 million to charity for kids who are missing meals as schools are shut

In a sweet gesture, Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie, donated $1 million to charity that helps feed kids that rely on school meals. She donated to No Kid Hungry, an organisation that is distributing aid so communities can help feed children who relied on school lunches for their meals at a time when the whole world is at a lockdown because of COVID-19.

In a statement, Angelina said, “As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus. Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible.”

According to a press release, the charity has already distributed $2 million to 78 organizations in 30 states across the country and issued new emergency grants to school districts, food banks and community organizations feeding kids nationwide.

“Over the past week, people from all walks of life have risen to the unprecedented challenge of feeding hungry kids during a global pandemic” said Billy Shore, founder and executive chair of Share Our Strength, the organisation behind No Kid Hungry. “I’ve heard stories of heart-breaking need and immense creativity, but above all persistence – a sense that we won’t let any barrier stand between a child and the healthy meals they need.”

Angelina who is a mother to six children, also made a donation to the UN Refugee Agency and sent support to the schools she funds in Afghanistan, Cambodia, Kenya and Namibia to help insure they can continue teaching and learning through the pandemic.

The actress currently funds 10 schools in Cambodia through the Maddox Jolie Pitt Foundation, set up in the name of her oldest son who she adopted in the Asian country. She also funds the Angelina Jolie school for girls in Kenya and two other schools for girls in Afghanistan.

