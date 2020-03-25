Keith Urban, Chris Martin, John Legend live stream concerts from home amid coronavirus

Most would agree that it’s the internet that is keeping us sane these days in the times of coronavirus that has affected us all.

With complete lockdown in most places, Hollywood celebs and singers are now holding concerts on the internet for their fans. Artists like Luke Bryan, Chris Martin, Keith Urban, John Legend and Rob Thomas have been performing for fans via social media.

Keith Urban took to Instagram on March 23, for a show he called Urban Underground, which featured him performing at home in his personal recording studio space, which he calls Skeye Studios. It became more fun when his wife Nicole Kidman joined him as his “roadie” and helped him switch out guitars between songs and danced.

Keith played sets including "Never Comin Down." "You Gonna Fly," "Somewhere in My Car," "The Gambler," "God Whispered Your Name" and "Wasted Time.

Same day, Garth Brooks performed for his fans as well with a special installment of his Facebook Live series, Inside Studio G. The singer was also joined by his wife, fellow country superstar Trisha Yearwood, and the pair performed some songs together for 5.2 million viewers watching at home. Brooks performed a slew of different tunes including "Thicker Than Blood," It Doesn't Matter to the Sun," and "Whiskey to Wine" among others -- and the pair also performed a cover of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow."

Brooks also gave fans a preview of the PBS Gershwin Prize Special, where Brooks was recently honored with The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The musical event airs March 29 at 9 p.m. on PBS.

On March 19, Luke Bryan took to Facebook Live to give fans a little concert from his cigar shop in Watersound, Florida. He performed his new song, "One Margarita," along with a few fan favorites including "Born Here, Live Here, Die Here," "Knockin' Boots," "What She Wants Tonight," and "We Rode in Trucks."

Brad Paisley also held an online concert on Thursday, which included Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw and Chris Young.

Coldplay singer Chris Martin was one of the first to start the trend, announcing an Instagram Live performance on Monday. “Hello everyone,” the Coldplay frontman tweeted. “I hope you and your family are safe and healthy. If anyone feels like chatting and listening to some music, I’m going to do a livestream on the Coldplay Instagram in about 30 mins (1pm in LA / 8pm in London). love CM #TogetherAtHome.”

The musician entertained fans with songs like “A Sky Full of Stars,” and “Trouble.”

Hello everyone. I hope you and your family are safe and healthy. If anyone feels like chatting and listening to some music, I'm going to do a livestream on the Coldplay Instagram in about 30 mins (1pm in LA / 8pm in London). love CM #TogetherAtHome — Coldplay🌙☀️ (@coldplay) March 16, 2020

Soon after his good friend John Legend too joined in. John Legend retweeted Martin’s post while announcing he would perform at the same time, with the same hashtag, on Tuesday. “My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today,” Legend tweeted. “I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1 p.m. Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome.”

My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome https://t.co/YZ8Y1W8esc — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 16, 2020

Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, quickly signed up for the session, replying, "I’ll be there!! because I literally have no choice."

Married musicians David Foster and Katharine McPhee also performed live via the Internet, thanks to a suggestion from Foster’s daughter, Erin Foster.

Pink also gave some music lessons as in a live video she had viewers tag along via Instagram while she practiced the piano. “Free concert slash piano lessons from my heart to yours. To make you feel my love 😍 rehearsals,” she wrote alongside a clip of her behind the piano singing Adele’s “Make You Feel My Love”.