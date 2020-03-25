Arnold Schwarzenegger donates $1 million to Frontline Responders Fund

Arnold Schwarzenegger joins the long list of celebrities who have come forward to help those affected by the coronavirus. He donated $1 million to the Frontline Responders Fund.

The actor and former California Governor revealed about his donation on Instagram asking fans and followers to do the same.

Soon after he asked fans, he was able to gather funds worth nearly $500,000.

Arnold Schwarzenegger said, “I never believed in sitting on the couch and complaining about how bad things are, I always believed we should all do our part to make things better. This is a simple way to protect our real action heroes on the frontlines in our hospitals, and I’m proud to be part of it.”

“I donated 1 million dollars, and I hope that all of you who can will step up to support these heroes. Go to the link in my bio to help out,” he concluded.

He linked to the GoFundMe page for the Frontline Responders Fund, which was created just one day ago and already has $3.3 million in donations.

The fund was created by an organization called Flexport, which is 'focusing all its resources on, 'getting critical supplies to frontline responders combating COVID-19.'

The fund is trying to supply hospitals around the world with masks, gowns, gloves and other critical supplies they need to fight the virus.