/Allu Arjun and Basil Joseph join hands for upcoming film AA25? Here's what we know

Allu Arjun currently has a busy slate, and the actor is gearing up to treat fans with back-to-back films. But the social media is now speculating a possible collaboration between the Pushpa star and Basil Joseph. While there has been no official confirmation yet, the buzz gained momentum after the Malayalam filmmaker was seen attending the wedding celebrations of Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy.

The couple got married on March 6 in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad after getting engaged on October 31, 2025. The celebration followed Telugu traditions, including a Pelli Koduku ceremony and a pre-wedding reception. Ravi Teja, Gopichand, Jagapati Babu, Naveen Polishetty, Lakshmi Manchu, Vaishnav Tej, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Atlee, Ram Charan, Nani, and Rana Daggubati were among the celebrities to attend the events.

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Several celebrities from the Telugu film industry were spotted at a high-profile wedding, and what sparked conversation on social media was when Joseph was seen interacting with Allu Arjun, Atlee, and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The photos quickly went viral on the internet, and fans are eagerly waiting for the confirmation.

According to unconfirmed reports, Joseph may have already narrated the script to the actor, but their collaboration is yet to be official.

About Basil Joseph

If the rumours are true, this project will mark the first collaboration between the two. Joseph is a renowned Malayalam filmmaker who gained a nationwide fanbase after the release of Minnal Murali. His best directorial projects include Kunjiramayanam and Godha.

Reports also claim that the project, if confirmed, will roll on floors the next year, and could be backed by Allu Aravind under the Geetha Arts banner.

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