/King: Shah Rukh Khan's Dubai schedule cancelled amid US-Iran war

Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated project King has hit a major roadblock as the action drama's international shooting schedule in Dubai has reportedly been scrapped amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.



Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the makers had planned to shoot a desert action sequence in Dubai starting April 9. However, now, the team is prioritizing safety.

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King’s Dubai schedule is not happening

According to reports, the scene was set to feature SRK, Suhana Khan, and Anil Kapoor, and permissions for the shoot had already been secured. "The team had procured the necessary permissions to shoot in the emirate. It was supposed to be a week-long schedule from April 9," a source said, as quoted by Mid-day. "But given the dynamic situation in the region, the makers decided not to take any risk with the cast and crew’s safety."

Now, due to the escalating situation, the production team has decided to drop the overseas leg entirely. "They’ve gone all out to match the scale that Siddharth envisioned for the set-piece. In fact, this gives them more control over action beats and lighting. The sequence begins with a chase, resulting in an intense combat," the source further added.

According to reports, the scene will now be shot in Vile Parle, Mumbai, and the makers are recreating the elaborate desert landscape within a studio setup. The sequence is said to include a chase that will transition into a combat scene.

About King

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King marks the first on-screen collaboration between SRK and Suhana Khan. The cast also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, and Raghav Juyal in key roles.

The film was announced on November 2 last year and is said to revolve around a seasoned assassin who mentors a young protégé.