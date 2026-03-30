Prakash Raj's mother, Suvarnalatha, passed away at the age of 86. The actor's mother took her last breath at her Bengaluru residence, and reportedly died due to age-related health problems. As the news surfaced online, social media was filled with condolences.

Final rites in Bengaluru

As per reports, she was sick for some time and passed away peacefully on Sunday morning at home, surrounded by her loved ones. It is said that the final rites were done on the same day in Bengaluru in the presence of close family and friends.

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About Suvarnalatha

Raj has often spoken about his mother's unwavering support for him and how she made sacrifices to raise the family. Hailing from Karnataka, the actor's mother is believed to have played a vital role in shaping his path.

According to reports, Raj had once revealed a difficult phase in his life when his mother had to go through brain surgery for a cyst, which temporarily affected her memory.

Condolences pour in

As the news surfaced, condolences began pouring in from the film industry and political circles. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan took to his X and said, "I am deeply saddened to learn that the mother of the renowned actor Shri @prakashraaj, Smt. Suvarnalatha Garu, has passed away. I pray to the Almighty that her soul attains eternal peace. I extend my deepest condolences to Shri Prakash Raj Garu, who is grieving the loss of his mother, and to all the members of his family."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy wrote, "I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Suvarna Latha ji , mother of prominent actor Sri Prakash Raj. I pray for her soul to rest in peace. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Prakash Raj and his family members during this difficult time."

Prakash Raj's work front

The five-time National Film Award winner has marked his presence in several industries, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, with his appearance in over 400 films.