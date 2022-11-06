All wrapped in Gucci blanket! Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford make their comfy red carpet debut, see pics

Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford made their red carpet debut at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala, all wrapped up in Gucci blankets.



Billie and Jesse stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday night, twinning in Gucci's comfy silk suits. Adding more cosiness to their look, the much-in-love couple added a blanket.



The couple walked down the red carpet all wrapped up in blankets. After a few snaps, Billie and Jesse dropped the blanket and showed off their silk suits covered with the iconic GG logo.



Billie showed up in a Gucci lacy night suit-inspired dress featuring thigh-high slits and lace detailing; she also added a rob and Gucci gloves to her look.

The 20-year-old singer added extra drama to her look with silver chains and a sleeping mask from the renowned Italian brand.

Twining with Billie, Jesse was also wearing a loose-fitting brown silk night suit.



This was the first time the couple has attended any public event since sparking romance rumours in October.



The couple recently sparked controversy with their Halloween outfit. For the spooky festival, Billie and Jesse become an adult baby and an old man with wrinkles, respectively.



By slamming their choice of Halloween costumes, netizens said it was disturbing and not funny or chic.