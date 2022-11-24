Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor choose a unique name for daughter; here's what it means
alia and ranbir
Story highlights
Alia Bhatt revealed that the name of her daughter was picked by her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor.
Alia Bhatt revealed that the name of her daughter was picked by her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reveal the name of their daughter and it’s as unique as one would imagine. Sharing a picture of their infant, holding her in their arms, Alia shared that her daughter’s name was selected by her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor.
They have named her Raha. In the caption, Alia explained that the name has different meanings in different languages. She wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings...Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili. She is joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan. In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief. In Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom and bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it all. Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”
See Alia Bhatt's post here:
Alia Bhatt welcomed her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor earlier this month. The actress announced the news of her daughter's arrival with a post that read: "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir."
Alia and Ranbir fell in love while filming Ayan Mukherjee's 'Brahmastra'. The film did well on the box office.