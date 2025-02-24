Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar visited the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 on Monday, February 24. Dressed in a crisp white kurta, Akshay smiled for the cameras which followed him as he walked towards the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

A video of Akshay Kumar is now going viral as he is seen being escorted towards the Triveni Sangam at Maha Kumbh.

Akshay Kumar takes a holy dip at Maha Kumbh

Watch the video here:

Indian actor Akshay Kumar takes a holy dip in Sangam at the ongoing #MahakumbhMela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj

(Video: news agency ANI) pic.twitter.com/52YCuWuRuC — WION (@WIONews) February 24, 2025

With Maha Kumbh coming to its final days, Akshay Kumar joins a long list of celebrities who were spotted at Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh. Actors including Sonali Bendre, Vicky Kaushal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rajkummar Rao, Hema Malini, and Anupam Kher, and others offered their prayers at the Maha Kumbh.

Akshay visited Maha Kumbh just a couple of days ahead of its conclusion on Mahashivratri on February 26.

Akshay Kumar to play Lord Shiva in next

Akshay will next be seen playing the role of Lord Shiva in Vishnu Manchu's upcoming film Kannappa. The film is set for release on April 25, 2025. The film also features actress Kajal Aggarwal who will take on the role of Parvati Devi.

Akshay also recently sang a song in praise of Lord Shiva. For the song, titled "Mahakal Chalo", the actor collaborated with singer Palash Sen.

