Akshay Kumar kicked off the new week with the first-look poster of his highly anticipated movie, Kannappa. Scheduled for release in April 2025, the film will mark Akshay's debut in Tollywood.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar, the mythological movie stars Vishnu Manchu, his father Tollywood legend Mohan Babu, Akshay, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, Sarathkumar and Preity Mukundhan among others.

Akshay Kumar's to play Lord Shiva in Kannappa

On Monday (Jan 20), the makers shared the first look of Akshay as the Hindu deity Lord Shiva. In the post, he's decked up in the look of diety as he's sporting long hair with a white dhoti and carrying a trishul and a dhamru in his hand.



Sharing the first look, Akshay wrote, “Stepping into the sacred aura of Mahadev for #Kannappa. Honored to bring this epic tale to life. May Lord Shiva guide us on this divine journey. Om Namah Shivaya!”

This is not the first time the audience will see the actor playing the Hindu deity. Before this, he played the role of Lord Shiva's messenger in OMG 2. In the movie, he carried a look, which was much similar to the god.

Netizens react to Akshay's look

Akshay's first poster has garnered mixed reactions from netizens. Some X users loved his look, while others expressed disappointment over Akshay portraying a Hindu god.

One user wrote, ''Such a powerful and sacred journey ahead! May Lord Shiva's blessings guide this epic tale to new heights. Om Namah Shivaya! 🙏''

What a divine look 📿 Pure Goosebumps 💥 Har Har Mahadev 🕉 Akshay Sir is not acting, he is turning into Lord Shiva's avatar. He is so devoted to Shiva. Hats off you @akshaykumar Sir 🙏🫶 — Emine Gelinci 🇹🇷🧡🇮🇳 (@Akkian_Emine87) January 20, 2025

However, others didn't appreciate the actor playing god.

Why are these types of movies permitted?How can these fraudsters portray themselves as Hindu gods? Isn't it enough, and shouldn't a line be drawn?Why are they allowed to enrich themselves by exploiting Hindu sentiments?



Will he declare that,all money he earns will go to Poor… — Manu🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@mshahi0024) January 20, 2025

More about Kannappa

The pan-India movie will tell the story of Kannappa, a devotee of Lord Shiva. The movie will release worldwide on April 25, 2025.

Akshay Kumar on the work front

Currently, the actor is busy with the promotions of his next patriotic action thriller Sky Force. Helmed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, the film is based on a true incident of India's retaliatory attack on the Pakistani airbase at Sargodha in 1965.

Apart from Akshay, the movie stars debutant Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Sharad Kelkar.

The other project that the actor is occupied with is Bhooth Bangla. Directed by Priyadashan, the movie stars Tabu and Paresh Rawal among others.