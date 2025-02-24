Always a champion for Indian traditions and culture, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut weighed on the divorce of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

The actress praised Indian culture and the concept of arranged marriages, in which parents of a girl and boy get together to orchestrate their wedding.

Kangana on Ben and JLo's divorce

Kangana used the example of the high-profile divorce case of Hollywood stars Jenifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. In her latest Instagram story, Kangana highlighted how one of the world’s greatest pop stars, Jennifer Lopez, is still searching for the perfect partner in her fifties after multiple relationships. She compared their situation to Indian arranged marriages, which, she claimed, tend to last for years.

She wrote, “#sundaygossip. Whenever they mock Indian marriages remind them the most intelligent/ good looking actor/filmmaker / writer, so called the hottest man on earth Ben Affleck after many children many marriages still looking for that perfect wife. So is Jennifer Lopez, self made, the richest and one of the greatest pop stars ever, still looking for that perfect person. These two are so perfect that no one is good enough for them so after many trials and tests, children and families fed up by every one’s flaws, these two decided to be together many times. But last time they took double vows and then within few months ran in the opposite directions to save their lives, they are in their fifties and again divorced and still looking.”

Kangana Ranaut also shared her personal experience, revealing that she has spent enough time in the West to observe people constantly searching for the perfect partner, often relying on various dating apps. “Whereas in India we get married to strangers in arranged marriages and go for walks holding hands even at 80. Never look up to western culture. Our culture is distorted a bit by many factors we must get it right and not look at west for inspiration,” she wrote.

Kangana Ranaut’s films

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut’s last film, Emergency, was a disaster at the box office. She will next be seen with Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan for her next film.