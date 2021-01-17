Akshay Kumar shares adorable wish for wife Twinkle on anniversary, 'you still make my heart flutter'

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are celebrating 20 years of togetherness today. On a special day, the couple shared a special greeting for each other.



Akshay took to social media on Sunday morning and shared an adorable picture of himself and his wife. "The surest I've ever been of a partnership...Twenty years of togetherness and you still make my heart flutter and sometimes even drive me up the wall but then again I wouldn't have it any other way coz a smile is never far when you are near. Happy anniversary Tina." he captioned the picture.

By reposting the same picture and calling Akshay, 'Mr K', Twinkle wrote,"You are the beauty and the brawn in this partnership and I can’t even say I am the brain because you are smarter than me. We don’t need each other to be complete (that’s just a cliche from soppy ballads) but we want to have the other one around always and that is perhaps the only way it is meant to be. Happy Anniversary Mr K."

The couple tied the knot on January 17, 2001, and are the doting parents of two kids - son Aarav (18) and daughter Nitara (8). Akshay and Twinkle met back in the 90s during the shoot, while their relationship began during the shoot of 'International Khiladi'.