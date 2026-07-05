/Agent Kim Reactivated ep (3-4): Can Kim save his daughter before Gold Tooth finds her?

South Korea's most talked-about drama, Agent Kim Reactivated, released the highly anticipated episodes 3 and 4. As the suspense grows, with revelations and flashbacks, the action-thriller show showcases Kim Do Hyeon going on a mission mode to find his daughter Min Ji, dragging in North Korean operatives on his tail to kill him. But as episodes 3 and 4 unfold, one question hangs over every fight, every chase, every closed door: will Kim reach Min-ji before Gold Tooth does?

What happened in episodes 3 and 4 of Agent Kim Reactivated?

In episode 3, Min Ji asks her father for a new phone after being teased for her old one; he initially refuses but secretly leaves a new phone and a keychain on her desk the next day, quietly showing his love as a father. The scene changes to the current scenario in which Kim receives a silent call from Min Ji's phone before it cuts off, leaving him with a lead but no real answers.

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While, on the other hand, South Korean intelligence agency SMD is shown monitoring Kim, though his use of an old-fashioned phone makes tracking him difficult. Codename 66's brother arrives at Kim's house, finding Min Ji and Kim's ally Park Jin Cheol there; a fight breaks out and the intruder flees, while a neighbour secretly watches from hiding. After tracing Min Ji's phone's whereabouts, 66's operative brother erupts inside the warehouse; Kim is shot during the confrontation before two undercover intelligence agents — revealed to be posing as his neighbour and coworker — step in to help him escape.

Coming to episode 4, the origins of Kim and his North Korean partner, later known as "66," are revealed – two boys trained under brutal military conditions, only some of whom survived. The group tracks a car linked to Jun Dae, leading them toward his office, but they're stopped en route by a bomb planted by an agent known as "Mole Cricket". The group's vehicle is destroyed; Han-su distracts Mole Cricket by jumping off a bridge into the water with him, while Kim steals another vehicle and pushes on alone toward the port.

Jun Dae's daughter Hye Ri confesses a dark secret to him after being blackmailed, and Jun-dae learns that Min Ji is alive, setting off a race between him and Kim to reach her first. Kim battles his way through Gold Tooth's men, refusing to slow down despite injuries from the previous episode. Min Ji wakes up and attempts to escape captivity on her own, showing she's inherited more of her father's resilience than anyone expected.



Min Ji, mid-escape, runs directly into Gold Tooth, just as Kim's and Mr Ju's men are both closing in on the same location from different directions.

What works?

So Ji Sub as the lead continues to show his acting skills, and his bond showcased with his daughter brings in the emotional weight instead of just functioning as an action-movie premise. In addition, the backstories of villains, for example, Gold Tooth's transformation in particular, land as tragic after his story is revealed in a flashback scene.

On the other hand, the flashback scenes of North Korean operatives, a government agency with its own agenda, and Kim's own murky past gives the rescue mission more texture than a straightforward chase.

What does not work?

Kim being tracked down, escaping, and being intercepted again within the same episode block starts to feel slightly repetitive as a structural device. Mr Ju's emotional side should also be shown and how his daughter became a bully, establishing an emotional side, making the audience understand her behaviour and leaving it up to them to decide and analyse.

Final verdict