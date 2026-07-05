/Alpha box office: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's spy thriller registers strong numbers on day 2

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's lead-spy thriller Alpha was released in cinemas on July 3, and within two days, the film had seen a rise in numbers at the box office. After opening to a decent start, the first female-led standalone film in YRF, it has benefited from the weekend boost as collections improved. Let's delve in to know how much it earned on day two.

Alpha box office report day 2

Alpha collected a net of Rs 11.25 crore across 6882 shows, bringing the gross collection of India to Rs 24.60 crore and net collection to Rs 20.50 crore, as per the Sacnilk report. Whereas, overseas, the film collected Rs 7 crore on day 2, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 13 crore. Currently, the worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 37.60 crore.

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The highest occupancy in the Hindi version of Alpha has been recorded in Chennai (38.8%), followed by Lucknow (33.5%), Bengaluru (33.3%) and NCR (30%). The overall occupancy of Alpha (Hindi) is 26.29%.

Karan Johar comes out in support of Alpha

Filmmaker Karan Johar has come out in support of Alia Bhatt-Sharvari starrer Alpha and shared his views on social media. Taking to his Instagram story, Karan Johar wrote, “When footfalls are a challenge, ALPHA takes a solid start!” It emphasises many things...the audience is way above online negativity and they are the true warriors...the stardom and theatrical pull and unquestionable talent of Alia Bhatt and the impact of a big-screen spectacle are undebatable, and that YRF has a continued franchise and endeavour to create theatrical tentpole experiences that need our applause and not our

toxicity!'

“Please relax and celebrate that the cinemas are breathing!! Go watch ALPHA and stop doom scrolling,” Karan Johar continued.