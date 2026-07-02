The trailer of Alpha starts with the voice of Dibyendu Bhattacharya, the actor, who is playing a close acquaintance of Bobby Deol's character in YRF's first female-led spy thriller. What character he's playing in the movie has not been revealed, but what the actor said in his conversation with WION is that it’s a ‘small but very significant role.’

Talking about Alpha, which is one of the most talked-about movies, and has Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Anil Kapoor in the lead. But, for Dibyendu, it was the excitement to work with director Shiv Rawail again. In the chat, the actor, who has openly talked about his career, shared how his got to know Bobby more and why it is important to do mainstream movies.

Read the edited excerpts from the chat here:

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WION: The YRF Spy Universe has become one of India's biggest cinematic franchises. How did you react when Alpha came your way?

Dibyendu Bhattacharya: Alpha is, of course, a Yash Raj Films project, but for me, the biggest reason to say yes was director Shiv Rawail. He's like a younger brother to me. I had worked with him on his first project The Railway Men, and this is our second collaboration. I really enjoy working with someone as talented as Shiv. So when Alpha came to me, I was genuinely happy. I have a small but very significant role in the film, and audiences will understand its importance once the movie releases.

WION:What excited you most about joining this spy world?

Dibyendu Bhattacharya: It's fantastic, and it's a completely different world, the spy universe. As an actor, I don't like to limit or judge myself based on genres. Whether it's a niche film, a supernatural film, or a mainstream commercial movie, I want to do them all. And of course, I definitely want to do mainstream films because they bring you closer to a much wider audience. Mainstream cinema has an enormous reach. So yes, I was really excited about Alpha and the opportunity to work with Shiv Rawail.

WION: The trailer has already created a lot of buzz. How was the experience of sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol?

Dibyendu Bhattacharya:It was fantastic. Most of my scenes are with Bobby Deol, and he's an incredible human being, a complete gentleman. He's always smiling, warm, and very accepting. He was an absolute delight to work with. He's a darling. We spent a lot of time together during the shoot, whether it was filming, eating meals, or simply talking about different things of life. During the shoot, Bobby's father, veteran actor Dharmendra, passed away, which was an incredibly sad moment for him and for the industry. Through all those conversations, Bobby Deol and I developed a great rappo. I truly got to know him during the shoot. Before that, I didn't really know him, but now I've gotten to know him closely, and that's something I really value.

I had never worked with Alia before, but I had done a show called Poacher. She was the executive producer of that series, so I had already met her during the promotions, where she was very involved and was there everytime. So I already knew Alia before Alpha. It was a lot of fun working with both of them.

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