/Alpha box office: How much did Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's action-thriller mint on day 1?

Alia Bhatt's and Sharvari's highly anticipated action-thriller Alpha was released in cinemas on July 3. This film marks the first female-led standalone film in the YRF Spy Universe. The actioner, backed by strong pre-release buzz and high expectations, has registered a decent start. Let's delve in to know the box office figures collected on day one.

Box office report of Alpha on day 1

Alpha collected a net of Rs 9.25 crore on day one across 7534 shows, as per the Sacnilk report. This brings total Indian gross collections to Rs 11.10 crore. Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 5 crore in gross collections, with worldwide gross collections standing at Rs 16.10 crore.

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The overall occupancy for the Hindi version of Alpha has been recorded at 20.40%, and the highest has been recorded in the cities Chennai (28%) and Lucknow (28%), followed by Hyderabad (24.8%). Other cities include Bengaluru (24%).

Alpha review

As per WION's Shomini Sen, Alpha's execution is poor and its plot is wafer-thin. It bores you more than it thrills you. Alpha tries to use the same template that it had for the Tiger series and Pathaan, making the film feel jaded. It's an utter mess. Two years back, audiences the world over had felt superhero fatigue thanks to the multiple films and series that were being churned out by Marvel and DC. I am now suffering from spy thriller fatigue. These high-octane action thrillers are all looking the same. YRF should give its spies some rest."

All about Alpha

Helmed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, Alpha is based on a script written by Soumil Shukla, Shridhar Raghavan and Ishita Moitra and Uday Chopra. It is the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe.