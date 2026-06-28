/Agent Kim Reactivated (Ep 1-2): A Father with a spy past, a missing daughter — What has happened in So Ji Sub starrer so far?

One of the highly anticipated South Korean dramas, Agent Kim Reactivated, premiered on the streaming platform Netflix with two episodes released so far, much to the excitement of fans. The thriller show, based on a webtoon named Manager Kim, written by Toy and illustrated by Jeong Jong-taek and starring So Ji Sub as the lead, portrays a determined father with a spy past who decides to go on a mission to find his daughter, who has gone missing. With his return to his past self, with a race against time, will he be able to find his daughter?

What happened in two episodes of Agent Kim Reactivated?

In episode 1 of the show, it showcases Kim Do Hyeon, a mild-mannered bank worker and single father who is navigating his everyday life with his teenage daughter Kim Min Ji. Do Hyeon is so committed to avoiding any type of conflict that he even absorbs verbal abuse at work and even gets bullied and punched by a local thug. Without fighting back, he apologises every time.

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However, his daughter Kim Min Ji stands up to her school bullies for the comment on her mother and soon decides to get transferred. But the show takes a tense turn when Min Ji disappears and it is revealed that one of the bullies' fathers is a chairman, who appears to be pulling the strings behind the abduction.

By confronting one of the thugs, Do Hyeon's past is revealed as how he is actually former Agent Kim, an elite, deadly North-South covert operative on North Korea's most wanted blacklist. The episode ends with showing the true abilities of Do Hyeon and how he uses a girl's hair tie to interrogate a thug and will go to extreme lengths to find his daughter.

In episode 2, Min Ji confronts her father, Do Hyeon, and all the events later leading up to her disappearance. Also, it shows how Min Ji hates to celebrate her birthday, as it is believed that her mother died giving birth to her and her passing is much more complicated than what has been shown so far. There is also a strong focus on the bond between former operatives. Do Hyeon connects with his friends Seong Han Su and Park Jin Cheol, reminiscing about their teenage kids.

What works?

Agent Kim Reactivated, right from the beginning, has delivered power-packed scenes with a plotline smoothly showcasing every angle. So Ji Sub's dual performance as a father, Manager Kim and then the ruthless spy is exceptional. The transition between the two without dialogue delivery was more impressive (less talk and more action).

In addition, the father-daughter emotional core was also shown in depth and hopefully more in the coming episodes. The father's love for his daughter is what makes everything that follows feel urgent rather than merely exciting. In addition, the cliffhangers in both episodes are very thought-provoking, leaving the audience to think about various situations.

Also, the cast chemistry between the main lead, So Ji Sub, and his two partners/allies, Choi Dae Hoon and Yoong Kyung Ho, is warm and funny, counterbalancing the thriller and action.

What does not work?

Well, the North-South Korea story with diplomatic crises is not new. There have been several k-dramas in the past. Agent Kim Reactivated does nothing to disguise its influences, and in early episodes, it leans heavily on the genre which most of the k-drama viewers have watched. The antagonist was completely absent and was not much of a stronger one.

Final verdict